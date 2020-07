Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

COMING SOON!!! - COMING SOON!!!!! This New 3BR / 2BA house is extremely spacious and peaceful, as it sits on the end of a cul-de-sac and backs up to a lush green space. If you want to be with-in 10 minutes from the schools and hospitals, this home may be perfect for you. 2,000 finished square feet on the main level and a huge unfinished basement will be perfect for anyone needing extra storage. Call today to preview your next place to call home..



(RLNE3496257)