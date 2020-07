Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out all of our properties at ozarkspropertymanagement.com - This newly remodeled studio is located in a quiet part of Forsyth with a beautiful view of the woods from the front door. The cozy unit features a kitchen with ample storage, a refrigerator and range.



Forsyth School District



Rent $500

Security Deposit $550 Plus a $50 key Deposit

Sorry no pets

Water, Sewer and Trash included

12 Month Lease

Must have proof that income is 3 times the rent

Non refundable $25 application fee for anyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the residence



Call Ozarks Property Management at (417) 335-3500



(RLNE5845439)