Taney County, MO
134 Gettysburg Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

134 Gettysburg Avenue

134 Gettysburg Avenue · (417) 336-3800
Location

134 Gettysburg Avenue, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 134 Gettysburg Avenue · Avail. now

$1,623

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
4 bedroom with fenced back yard. - You have asked, and we have answered....this 4 bedroom property has an impressive master suite that offers a convenient retreat to the backyard from your french doors. The home has a wood fireplace and fenced in backyard. Finding a 4 bedroom under $1,700 can be quite difficult, so this property won't last long. *The play equipment is not included, but the shed is. Call today as we will need to coordinate with the current residents, but showings should be pretty easy.

(RLNE4508662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue have any available units?
134 Gettysburg Avenue has a unit available for $1,623 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 134 Gettysburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 Gettysburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Gettysburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taney County.
Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue offer parking?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Gettysburg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Gettysburg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
