Home
/
Pulaski County, MO
/
20901 Lacombe Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20901 Lacombe Road
20901 Lacombe Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20901 Lacombe Road, Pulaski County, MO 65583
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20901 Lacombe Road Available 07/15/20 Located On Shalom Mountain - 1st Month Rent $1775.00
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Small Pet Friendly
2 Car Garage
All One Level
(RLNE1831330)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20901 Lacombe Road have any available units?
20901 Lacombe Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pulaski County, MO
.
What amenities does 20901 Lacombe Road have?
Some of 20901 Lacombe Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20901 Lacombe Road currently offering any rent specials?
20901 Lacombe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20901 Lacombe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20901 Lacombe Road is pet friendly.
Does 20901 Lacombe Road offer parking?
Yes, 20901 Lacombe Road offers parking.
Does 20901 Lacombe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20901 Lacombe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20901 Lacombe Road have a pool?
No, 20901 Lacombe Road does not have a pool.
Does 20901 Lacombe Road have accessible units?
No, 20901 Lacombe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20901 Lacombe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20901 Lacombe Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20901 Lacombe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20901 Lacombe Road does not have units with air conditioning.
