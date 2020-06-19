Amenities
2106 E. Samuel J Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Ranch - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch styled home in Ozark. Available to view now. Laminate wood flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen.
Newer subdivision close to shopping, schools, and other services.
Schools:
East Elementary
Ozark Jr High
Ozark High
TERMS 12 Months
Rent: $ 1025.00
Security Deposit: $ 1000.00
Application fee: $25
Monthly pet fee $35 limit one pet under 35 pounds
No Smoking
Application with valid photo ID required. Please contact the office at 417-889-2998 to set up a meeting. Please visit www.TDMI.com to submit an application.
(RLNE3440571)