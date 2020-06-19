All apartments in Ozark
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

2106 E. Samuel J

2106 East Samuel J Street · (417) 889-2998
Location

2106 East Samuel J Street, Ozark, MO 65721

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 E. Samuel J · Avail. Jul 1

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2106 E. Samuel J Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Ranch - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch styled home in Ozark. Available to view now. Laminate wood flooring in the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

Newer subdivision close to shopping, schools, and other services.

Schools:
East Elementary
Ozark Jr High
Ozark High

TERMS 12 Months

Rent: $ 1025.00
Security Deposit: $ 1000.00
Application fee: $25
Monthly pet fee $35 limit one pet under 35 pounds

No Smoking

Application with valid photo ID required. Please contact the office at 417-889-2998 to set up a meeting. Please visit www.TDMI.com to submit an application.

(RLNE3440571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 E. Samuel J have any available units?
2106 E. Samuel J has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2106 E. Samuel J currently offering any rent specials?
2106 E. Samuel J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 E. Samuel J pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 E. Samuel J is pet friendly.
Does 2106 E. Samuel J offer parking?
Yes, 2106 E. Samuel J does offer parking.
Does 2106 E. Samuel J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 E. Samuel J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 E. Samuel J have a pool?
No, 2106 E. Samuel J does not have a pool.
Does 2106 E. Samuel J have accessible units?
No, 2106 E. Samuel J does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 E. Samuel J have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 E. Samuel J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 E. Samuel J have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 E. Samuel J does not have units with air conditioning.
