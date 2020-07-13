/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Overland, MO with pool
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Overland
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
Results within 1 mile of Overland
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$962
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified
1 of 129
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
University City
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Overland
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$778
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
983 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$815
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,206
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1372 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
21 Units Available
Maryland Park Apartments
2170 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
827 sqft
We are peaceful and serene... yet surrounded by great places to go and great things to do! We invite you to come stroll the streets of this park-like community and experience Maryland Park for yourself.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
913 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$785
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,434
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1404 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
18 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$788
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
University City
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MO