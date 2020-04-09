1016 Indian Pointe

Amenities

Lake View 2BR, 2BA Furnished Condo - This Condo is like new! New paint, new carpet, new hardware on doors & cabinets, like new furniture!!! It just doesn't get better than this for a 2BR / 2BA Indian Pointe Condo! Oh, and did we mention the Lake View? This Indian Pointe Unit is a rare find for a Long Term Rental. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, microwave, as well as the standard kitchen appliances. Complex Amenities includes 3 pools. Don't wait on this one! Utilities: Water, Sewer, Garbage Service, Basic Cable & Internet included! $900./Month. Call Keys to the Lake today to schedule a showing! 573-964-5397

Ref # KTL 236



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4455182)