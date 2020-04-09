All apartments in Osage Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

1016 Indian Pointe

1016 Indian Pointe · (573) 964-5397
Location

1016 Indian Pointe, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 Indian Pointe · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Lake View 2BR, 2BA Furnished Condo - This Condo is like new! New paint, new carpet, new hardware on doors & cabinets, like new furniture!!! It just doesn't get better than this for a 2BR / 2BA Indian Pointe Condo! Oh, and did we mention the Lake View? This Indian Pointe Unit is a rare find for a Long Term Rental. Washer/Dryer, dishwasher, microwave, as well as the standard kitchen appliances. Complex Amenities includes 3 pools. Don't wait on this one! Utilities: Water, Sewer, Garbage Service, Basic Cable & Internet included! $900./Month. Call Keys to the Lake today to schedule a showing! 573-964-5397
Ref # KTL 236

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4455182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Indian Pointe have any available units?
1016 Indian Pointe has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 Indian Pointe have?
Some of 1016 Indian Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Indian Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Indian Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Indian Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Indian Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osage Beach.
Does 1016 Indian Pointe offer parking?
No, 1016 Indian Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Indian Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Indian Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Indian Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 1016 Indian Pointe has a pool.
Does 1016 Indian Pointe have accessible units?
No, 1016 Indian Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Indian Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Indian Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Indian Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Indian Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
