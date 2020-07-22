/
/
camden county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Camden County, MO📍
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1442 Nichols Rd
1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
1BR / 1BA Furnished Condo at Heron Bay Great COVE-OUT VIEW $700/Month - This centrally- located 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Furnished Condo at Heron Bay in Osage Beach available for Long Term Lease. (Minimum 12 month Lease term.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9
5499 Three Seasons Road, Camden County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
5499 3 Seasons Rd Unit E9 Available 05/01/20 Lake Front 2BR Furnished Condo in Osage Beach! - Lake Front 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo Available April 2020! Located in the Three Seasons Condominiums Complex in Osage Beach, MO.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1016 Indian Pointe
1016 Indian Pointe, Osage Beach, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
Lake View 2BR, 2BA Furnished Condo - This Condo is like new! New paint, new carpet, new hardware on doors & cabinets, like new furniture!!! It just doesn't get better than this for a 2BR / 2BA Indian Pointe Condo! Oh, and did we mention the Lake
Results within 1 mile of Camden County
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
701 McClain St
701 McClain St, Richland, MO
3 Bedrooms
$650
701 McClain St Available 08/31/20 !! Everything New Inside !! - 1st Months Rent Is $1150.
Results within 5 miles of Camden County
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30256 Gray Eagle
30256 Gray Eagle Rd, Morgan County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom house with 2 car garage - Brand new 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms (1,144 Sq. Ft.) and detached 2 car garage/shop. This lovely, single level house was built in 2019.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
735 East Main
735 East Main Street, Richland, MO
4 Bedrooms
$825
2130 sqft
Large home in central Richland, features 4 BD, 3BA, Family Room, Large Patio. This house has plenty of space with 2 master suites, walk in closets, large city corner lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Camden County area include Drury University, Evangel University, Ozarks Technical Community College, University of Missouri-Columbia, and Missouri State University-Springfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Springfield, Columbia, Waynesville, St. Robert, and Ozark have apartments for rent.