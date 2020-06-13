All apartments in Marshfield
Marshfield, MO
581 E. Hubble Drive
Last updated June 13 2020

581 E. Hubble Drive

581 E Hubble Dr · No Longer Available
Location

581 E Hubble Dr, Marshfield, MO 65706

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country Living - A nice and spacious-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage (opener/remote) all brick House in the Country on almost 2 acres featuring a covered entryway, coat and linen closets, 2 living areas, newer carpet in all 3 bedrooms, laminate wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, large utility room with plentiful storage and washer/dryer hook ups, main bathroom with double sinks/vanity, central heat/air, garage with a work bench and lots of cabinets, cement patios in both the front and the back, shed, and lots of privacy with nice grounds surrounding you in a beautiful country setting. All this for only $850/mo with a $850/deposit-sorry, no pets or inside smoking. Hunter Property Management is open Monday through Friday 9 to 4:30 so call (417) 887-3004 for an appointment/showing today! To view our other upcoming or "move in ready" properties-visit our website at HunterPropertyInc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

