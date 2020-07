Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

Rent-To-Own!! 3 Bed/1 Bath home. This house has brand new vinyl siding, new energy efficient windows, new central HVAC, new Electrical, new exterior doors, new insulation, partly new drywall and new garage door. Just needs finished out! Already has kitchen cabinets and bathroom materials. Looking for someone who wants to buy this for a discounted price to finish out. $5k down and $650 per month.