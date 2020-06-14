140 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO

/
1 bedroom apartments
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
409 Mueller Ave
409 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
409 Mueller Ave, Saint Louis, MO is a single family home that contains 700 sq ft and was built in 1949. It contains 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ferguson
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
$
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Normandy
1 Unit Available
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.
Results within 5 miles of Ferguson
Spanish Lake
144 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
$
Spanish Lake
18 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
13 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$938
683 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
4 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Overland
1 Unit Available
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
772 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
5 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Penrose
1 Unit Available
4454 Bircher Blvd # 1F
4454 Bircher Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Cozy Cottage in Jennings - House Features; new floors , many updates, main level w/d hook ups, central a/c and heat, separate basement storage, large peaceful back yard, professional management and much more..
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
1 Unit Available
5855 Washington Boulevard - 3D
5855 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students! This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4309 Walker Lane, B
4309 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Results within 10 miles of Ferguson
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$738
722 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
