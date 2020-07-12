/
white gate
110 Apartments for rent in White Gate, Columbia, MO
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$566
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$607
954 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
1505 Sylvan Ln
1505 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,025
1992 sqft
1505 Sylvan Ln Available 08/10/20 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House With Two Kitchens! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom house that features two full kitchens, two living rooms and bonus room in the basement.
1518 Sylvan Ln #002
1518 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
579 sqft
Summit Properties at Deerfield Apartments Now leasing for June and July! PETS WELCOME! Affordable and well maintained 1-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-70 and Hwy 63. Perfect for students and young Professionals alike.
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J
1615 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
990 sqft
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J Available 07/09/20 Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Minutes From Downtown! - Great lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located minutes from downtown, close to shopping and dining! Nice sized living room/dining room
1411-101 Paris Road
1411 Paris Rd, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom/4 bath high end apt looking for a great group for August 2020. Group discounts available! FANTASTIC LOCATION!!! Walking distance to any of the three campuses and downtown! Like-new condition - built in 2014.
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$619
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
720 sqft
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$622
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$634
752 sqft
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$618
717 sqft
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.
4716 Dehaven Dr
4716 Dehaven Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1348 sqft
4716 Dehaven Dr Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5929423)
2701 Burrwood Dr.
2701 Burrwood Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5912738)
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.
3601 Hermitage Rd
3601 Hermitage Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
3601 Hermitage Rd Available 08/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.
1503 Bodie
1503 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
1503 Bodie Available 08/31/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom Duplex - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.
909 Ash Apt 201
909 E Ash St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
909 E Ash Apt 201 Available 08/01/20 2 bed/2 Bath Downtown Loft - Roof top patio space Master bedroom with walk in closet Exposed brick through out unit Sorry, no undergrads W/D in unit (RLNE4109040)
1311 Raleigh Dr.
1311 Raleigh Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable 3 Bedroom Townhouse - A carefree lifestyle that seldom presents itself with such elegance and traditional design! You'll love the main level master suite, the spacious bedrooms, the tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and the private back patio.
2806 Terry Lane
2806 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$920
2806 Terry Lane Available 08/10/20 Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House W/ Unfinished Basement! - Check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house tucked away on a private lane in south Columbia. This house features hardwood floors throughout.
1502 Rosemary Lane
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups.
213 Melbourne St. Unit A
213 Melbourne St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 1 Bath Close to Campus - Benton Stephens Neighborhood - This 2 bed, 1 bath house in Benton Stephens is just down the street from Stephens College and a quick walk to downtown, Mizzou, and Columbia College.
117 W. Worley
117 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
672 sqft
Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring.
1504 Richardson st.
1504 Richardson Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
1504 Richardson st. - Benton Stephens area Available 07/26/20 4 Bedroom House - 4 Bedroom 2 bath remodeled home (RLNE2445591)
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101
5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
5315 Pebble Beach Dr.