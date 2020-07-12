101 Apartments for rent in Downtown Columbia, Columbia, MO
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
15 Units Available
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
909 Ash Apt 201
909 E Ash St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
909 E Ash Apt 201 Available 08/01/20 2 bed/2 Bath Downtown Loft - Roof top patio space Master bedroom with walk in closet Exposed brick through out unit Sorry, no undergrads W/D in unit (RLNE4109040)
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 S. 5th St
216 South 5th Street, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2688 sqft
216 S. 5th St Available 07/16/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Columbia
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 Rosemary Lane
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Melbourne St. Unit A
213 Melbourne St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 1 Bath Close to Campus - Benton Stephens Neighborhood - This 2 bed, 1 bath house in Benton Stephens is just down the street from Stephens College and a quick walk to downtown, Mizzou, and Columbia College.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 W. Worley
117 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
672 sqft
Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1504 Richardson st.
1504 Richardson Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
1504 Richardson st. - Benton Stephens area Available 07/26/20 4 Bedroom House - 4 Bedroom 2 bath remodeled home (RLNE2445591)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
113 Crestmere
113 Crestmere Avenue, Columbia, MO
Studio
$600
600 sqft
This basement level studio apartment includes a complete kitchen, full bathroom, off street parking, shared laundry (not coin opp) and storage area. No dogs, but would allow a cat.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 N. Eighth St.
414 North 8th Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom house near Columbia College - Walk downtown! Hardwood Floors W/D Hookups Off-Street Parking Pets Accepted (RLNE4643540)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Lyon Street
706 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Cozy Home with 2 porches, North Village Downtown Area - Walking distance to many restaurants and music venues downtown Hardwood flooring throughout W/D Included Pets Accepted (RLNE4570870)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 South College Ave
106 South College Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Available Now! $ 5 Bedroom $400 per bedroom! - 4 bed/2 bath historical house. 1 bonus room, family room, dining room, w/d hookups, central air, carpet/vinyl/hardwood floors. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Built in 1925.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 E Stewart Rd
27 East Stewart Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2374 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House on Stewart! - Nice 4 bedroom house just steps from campus and downtown. This house features hardwood floors, large kitchen with an electric stove and lots of storage. Just $300 per bedroom! Nice sized bedrooms and w/d hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1108 Hamilton Way
1108 Hamilton Way, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1108 Hamilton Way Available 08/15/20 Charming 3 bed | 2 bath home in the heart of downtown! - This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home won't last long! Conveniently located in the heart of downtown.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1508 University Ave.
1508 University Avenue, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2149 sqft
1508 University Ave. Available 08/07/20 Available August! - Historic 6 bed/2 bath house. Family room, range, refrigerator, w/d hook-ups, central air, electric heat, carpet and vinyl floors. Lawn maintenance and utilities are tenants responsibility.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1809 Cliff Dr.
1809 Cliff Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1809 Cliff Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully renovated home near Boone Hospital. - Hardwood floors Pets accepted Sorry, no undergrads (RLNE3785243)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 E. Walnut Street
1509 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1886 sqft
1509 E.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 Bass Ave.
1407 Bass Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1407 Bass Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 bed/2 bath home available Fall 2020 - Large home near Campus & downtown with two kitchens. Off-Street Parking Large Back Yard W/D hook-ups (RLNE3262365)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Melbourne St.
213 Melbourne Street, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath House in Benton-Stephens. Steps from Stephens College! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house one block from Stephens College, minutes from Mizzou, Columbia College, and Downtown.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 University Ave
1602 University Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
1602 University Ave Available 08/07/20 East Campus! Available August! - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom single family house on campus! Lawncare and utilities are tenants responsibility.Ameren & City of Columbia. (RLNE5544973)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Blair Ct.
404 Blair Court, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
404 Blair Ct. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020 - 4 Bed/2 bath home near Campus! - W/D included 3 levels Off-street parking (RLNE3822289)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 S. College Ave.
110 South College Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1536 sqft
110 S. College Ave.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N. 9th St.
411 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
411 N. 9th St.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 North College Avenue
302 North College Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
930 sqft
302 North College Avenue Available 08/14/20 House Within Walking Distance to Downtown and MU! - This cozy little 2 bedroom, 1 bath is located on College Avenue, convenient to all three college campuses and Downtown.