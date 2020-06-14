Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:27 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shelter
16 Units Available
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$632
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$671
720 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
19 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$958
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
$
Downtown Columbia
15 Units Available
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rockbridge
1 Unit Available
208 W Alhambra Drive
208 West Alhambra Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1357 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW...Homey Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Ranch in Rock Bridge!!! - This homey three bedroom, two bathroom ranch is ready just for you!! The living room features big windows allowing lots of natural light in.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1502 Rosemary Ln
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
1502 Rosemary Ln Available 08/01/20 East Campus House For Rent - 4 Bed 2 Bath home on desirable Rosemary Lane. Off street parking, hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer Included, lawn care and snow removal provided. (RLNE5799298)

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
115 W.Worley Street
115 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1568 sqft
115 W.Worley Street Available 08/07/20 Available August! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with a bonus room in the Attic. Hardwood flooring and carpet with updated appliances.Nice Backyard with Deck and close to Downtown and Campus.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$630
1004 Clayton Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom house in Central Columbia - House with hardwood floors Central Location Off West Blvd Large Yard Garage Pets Accepted (RLNE4840934)

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
706 Lyon Street
706 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Cozy Home with 2 porches, North Village Downtown Area - Walking distance to many restaurants and music venues downtown Hardwood flooring throughout W/D Included Pets Accepted (RLNE4570870)

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1501 Wilson Ave.
1501 Wilson Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
1501 Wilson Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
1509 E. Walnut Street
1509 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1886 sqft
1509 E.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
411 N. 9th St.
411 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
411 N. 9th St.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
106 South College Ave
106 South College Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Available Now! $ 5 Bedroom $400 per bedroom! - 4 bed/2 bath historical house. 1 bonus room, family room, dining room, w/d hookups, central air, carpet/vinyl/hardwood floors. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Built in 1925.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6 Atkins Dr
6 Atkins Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
6 Atkins Dr Available 08/10/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home! - This adorable 3 bedroom house features hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
216 S. 5th St
216 South 5th Street, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2688 sqft
216 S. 5th St Available 08/10/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
302 North College Avenue
302 North College Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
930 sqft
302 North College Avenue Available 08/14/20 House Within Walking Distance to Downtown and MU! - This cozy little 2 bedroom, 1 bath is located on College Avenue, convenient to all three college campuses and Downtown.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ridgeway
1 Unit Available
1203 N Garth
1203 North Garth Avenue, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
1203 N Garth Available 07/09/20 Adorable Two Bedroom House Centrally Located! - Centrally located two bedroom house with attached garage! This property offers a spacious living room, beautiful hardwood floors and a large fenced in back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
27 E Stewart Rd
27 East Stewart Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2374 sqft
Nice 4 Bedroom House on Stewart! - Nice 4 bedroom house just steps from campus and downtown. This house features hardwood floors, large kitchen with an electric stove and lots of storage. Just $350 per bedroom! Nice sized bedrooms and w/d hookups.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
601 Lyon St
601 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
601 Lyon St Available 07/09/20 Cool House Short WalkTo Downtown! - This coolhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two levels, covered front porch good sized deck,and large back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1407 E Walnut St.
1407 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1010 sqft
2 Bedroom House Just Steps From Downtown & Campus! - Great 2 br/1ba house close to downtown and all campuses! Nice open floor plan includes a formal dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with butcher block countertops and a great stainless sink.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2808 Terry Lane
2808 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
What a gem! Available 8/1. Call this 3 bedroom 1 bath home! Tucked away off Providence in a quaint neighborhood with a family feel on the south side of Columbia. Location!!! This unit comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Old Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
5728 Pergola Dr
5728 Pergola Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
This impeccably-maintained condo sits cozily on the ground floor of the highly sought-after Arbor Falls Condominium building. The open concept and split bedroom design ensure quiet and spacious comfort.

1 of 44

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5007 Fabian Dr
5007 Fabian Dr, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2205 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse On Private Drive In West Columbia! - Enjoy the ample living space provided in this stately 2200 sq. ft. townhouse. The living room is open with gorgeous wood floors, large windows, ceiling fan and gas fire place.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
1910 Greenleaves Court
1910 Greenleaves Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$960
1400 sqft
Unit Available May 4th. For more information please check spgcolumbia .com Unit is located on the south side of Columbia. Close to Mizzou Campus, Highway 63 and the Grindstone Wal-Mart shopping complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Columbia, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

