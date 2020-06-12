11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO

Apartment List
Verified




$
20 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1155 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified




$
Downtown Columbia
15 Units Available
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.




1 Unit Available
1905 Green Leaves Ct
1905 Greenleaves Ct, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1468 sqft
1905 Green Leaves Ct Available 08/01/20 Great South Side Duplex - Move into this great south side duplex in a fantastic location close to rock quarry park.




Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1641 Citadel Dr.
1641 Citadel Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
1641 Citadel Dr. Available 07/28/20 - (RLNE5818478)




Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1625 Citadel Dr
1625 Citadel Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
1625 Citadel Dr Available 07/27/20 - (RLNE5818463)




Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1623 Citadel Dr
1623 Citadel Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
1623 Citadel Dr Available 07/28/20 - (RLNE5818460)




Meadows
1 Unit Available
527 Huntridge Dr
527 Huntridge Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1217 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Nice Soutside Subdivision. - Check out this fantastic ground level 2 bedroom condo. Features plush carpet throughout living room and bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.




1 Unit Available
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101
5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
5315 Pebble Beach Dr.




1 Unit Available
27 North Grace Lane, #102
27 N Grace Ln, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
NEW LOWER PRICE! Beautiful, newly built 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Bay Hills. Located on the ground level featuring granite counters, new stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit! Large living room with kitchen and breakfast area.




Old Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
5728 Pergola Dr
5728 Pergola Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
This impeccably-maintained condo sits cozily on the ground floor of the highly sought-after Arbor Falls Condominium building. The open concept and split bedroom design ensure quiet and spacious comfort.




Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
909 Ash, Unit 201
909 E Ash St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
909 E Ash Apt 201 Available 07/01/19 2 bed/2 Bath Downtown - North Village Downtown - W/D in unit (RLNE4109040)

June 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rents increased slightly over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $728 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,211; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Springfield experiencing the fastest growth (+2.8%).
    • St. Peters, St. Charles, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $728 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Columbia.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

