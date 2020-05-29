All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6 Atkins Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
6 Atkins Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6 Atkins Dr

6 Atkins Drive · (573) 228-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Atkins Drive, Columbia, MO 65203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Atkins Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
6 Atkins Dr Available 08/10/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home! - This adorable 3 bedroom house features hardwood flooring throughout. It includes ceiling fans in the living room and each bedroom and the kitchen has an electric range and roll away dishwasher. A nice back deck, spacious yard and carport compliments this cozy home.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.
To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE3218487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Atkins Dr have any available units?
6 Atkins Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Atkins Dr have?
Some of 6 Atkins Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Atkins Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6 Atkins Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Atkins Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Atkins Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6 Atkins Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6 Atkins Dr does offer parking.
Does 6 Atkins Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Atkins Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Atkins Dr have a pool?
No, 6 Atkins Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6 Atkins Dr have accessible units?
No, 6 Atkins Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Atkins Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Atkins Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 Atkins Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity