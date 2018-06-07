All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5509 Murfreesboro Dr

5509 Murfreesboro Drive · (573) 881-1933
Location

5509 Murfreesboro Drive, Columbia, MO 65201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1330 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spacious ranch with fenced backyard - Property Id: 290446

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and a patio in a big fenced backyard. Living room and dining room share a double sided fireplace. Kitchen, dining, and both bathrooms are tiled flooring. Hallway and bedrooms are carpeted. Master bedroom has lighted tray ceiling and a walk in closet. Mud Room with Washer & Dryer provided. 1612 square feet! Lease required - $1,330 per month - no smokers - no undergrads - pet friendly - available July 1, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290446
Property Id 290446

(RLNE5819102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr have any available units?
5509 Murfreesboro Dr has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr have?
Some of 5509 Murfreesboro Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Murfreesboro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Murfreesboro Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Murfreesboro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Murfreesboro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Murfreesboro Dr does offer parking.
Does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5509 Murfreesboro Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr have a pool?
No, 5509 Murfreesboro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr have accessible units?
No, 5509 Murfreesboro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Murfreesboro Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 Murfreesboro Dr has units with dishwashers.
