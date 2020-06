Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5215 Silver Mill Dr. Available 07/10/20 Northwest Duplex W/ 4 Bedrooms - Nice 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Open floorplan, large living room, walk-in closets, patio, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths.

Directions: N. Rangeline to Left on Brown School to Right on Providence to Right on Burning Bush to Right on Silver Mill.



(RLNE5787674)