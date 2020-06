Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to this nice duplex with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The lower level offers you a great open floorplan with laminate hardwood and tile through the main level and a plush carpeting throughout the upper level where all 4 bedrooms are located.