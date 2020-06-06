All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5007 Fabian Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
5007 Fabian Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:28 AM

5007 Fabian Dr

5007 Fabian Dr · (573) 228-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5007 Fabian Dr, Columbia, MO 65203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5007 Fabian Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse On Private Drive In West Columbia! - Enjoy the ample living space provided in this stately 2200 sq. ft. townhouse. The living room is open with gorgeous wood floors, large windows, ceiling fan and gas fire place. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a dishwasher and over the range microwave, beautiful cabinets and counter tops. There are full baths for every bedroom, including a 5-piece master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, stand alone shower and walk-in closet. The walk-out basement features a spacious recreation room, a bedroom, a bathroom and plenty of unfinished storage space. An attached two car garage and nice wooden deck complete this must see home. Nestled away on a private drive, but minutes from shopping, groceries, restaurant and neighborhood park.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE3900840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Fabian Dr have any available units?
5007 Fabian Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Fabian Dr have?
Some of 5007 Fabian Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Fabian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Fabian Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Fabian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Fabian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Fabian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Fabian Dr does offer parking.
Does 5007 Fabian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Fabian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Fabian Dr have a pool?
No, 5007 Fabian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Fabian Dr have accessible units?
No, 5007 Fabian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Fabian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 Fabian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5007 Fabian Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity