5007 Fabian Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse On Private Drive In West Columbia! - Enjoy the ample living space provided in this stately 2200 sq. ft. townhouse. The living room is open with gorgeous wood floors, large windows, ceiling fan and gas fire place. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a dishwasher and over the range microwave, beautiful cabinets and counter tops. There are full baths for every bedroom, including a 5-piece master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, stand alone shower and walk-in closet. The walk-out basement features a spacious recreation room, a bedroom, a bathroom and plenty of unfinished storage space. An attached two car garage and nice wooden deck complete this must see home. Nestled away on a private drive, but minutes from shopping, groceries, restaurant and neighborhood park.



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



