Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302

3800 Saddlebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Saddlebrook Drive, Columbia, MO 65202

Amenities

w/d hookup
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 Available 08/10/20 Main Level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo! - Great main level 3 bedroom 2 bath located in the Spencer's Crest community. This property features a large living room with nice sized eat in kitchen. Separate utility room with w/d hookups, large master bedroom with large attached bath and great walk in closet! Enjoy all the amenities of Spencer's Crest including private pool and playground area. No pets or undergraduates allowed.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2418570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 have any available units?
3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 have?
Some of 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302's amenities include w/d hookup, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 offer parking?
No, 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 has a pool.
Does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 have accessible units?
No, 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Saddlebrook Pl. #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
