Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great newer house with an open floor plan and great location! This home offers a kitchen with tile flooring and backsplash, a pantry, and plenty of work space! Crown molding, wood floor and wainscoting in the living room, large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a fenced back yard with huge patio! Quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-70 and downtown.