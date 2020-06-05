Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3234 Wind River Cir. Available 05/01/20 Available May 1st! Phenomenal Three Bedroom Town Home off West Broadway!!! - You must check out this beautiful town home located off West Broadway near grocery shopping, local restaurants, and easy access to the mall. It features great space at 2000 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an additional den area, and a 2-car attached garage. All of the bedrooms are large with huge closet space PLUS the kitchen is open with an island, very big pantry, and a cozy breakfast nook.



Current School Districts: Fairview Elementary, West Middle, and Hickman High.

2020-2021 School Districts: Fairview Elementary, Smithton Middle, and Hickman High.



**Approved Pets Welcome with Associated Fees!!**



*This is a smoke free property*



