Columbia, MO
3234 Wind River Cir.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

3234 Wind River Cir.

3234 Wind River Circle · (573) 449-2558
Location

3234 Wind River Circle, Columbia, MO 65203
Broadway Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3234 Wind River Cir. · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3234 Wind River Cir. Available 05/01/20 Available May 1st! Phenomenal Three Bedroom Town Home off West Broadway!!! - You must check out this beautiful town home located off West Broadway near grocery shopping, local restaurants, and easy access to the mall. It features great space at 2000 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an additional den area, and a 2-car attached garage. All of the bedrooms are large with huge closet space PLUS the kitchen is open with an island, very big pantry, and a cozy breakfast nook.

Contact us today to set up your private showing! 573.449.2558
JacobsPropertyManagement.com

Current School Districts: Fairview Elementary, West Middle, and Hickman High.
2020-2021 School Districts: Fairview Elementary, Smithton Middle, and Hickman High.

**Approved Pets Welcome with Associated Fees!!**

*This is a smoke free property*

(RLNE2836098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Wind River Cir. have any available units?
3234 Wind River Cir. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 3234 Wind River Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Wind River Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Wind River Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Wind River Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Wind River Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Wind River Cir. does offer parking.
Does 3234 Wind River Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Wind River Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Wind River Cir. have a pool?
No, 3234 Wind River Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Wind River Cir. have accessible units?
No, 3234 Wind River Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Wind River Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Wind River Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Wind River Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 Wind River Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
