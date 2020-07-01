3111 Jenne Hill Dr

Amenities

Leasing for late August 2020 - 4 Bedroom Single Family Home, Includes free high speed internet/cable, free law maintenance and free snow removal! Jenne Hill Townhomes offers amazing living in this huge 4 bedroom 2 bath design. Kitchens include custom maple cabinets, smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave, and side-by-side refrigerator. Other features include an oak staircase, tile & hardwood flooring, stamped & stained concrete flooring. Big spacious rooms at an affordable price, clean quiet safe neighborhood and attentive management. Main level has 9 foot ceilings. 2 car garage and additional space for parking available. Special Features include: energy efficient appliances, ceiling fans, large closets, pantry, free high speed internet, free cable, washer/dryer hook-up, free lawn care & maintenance free living. Jenne Hill Townhomes are conveniently located near restaurants, and entertainment needs. It also has easy access to Highway 63. You have to see these townhomes to believe how gorgeous and spacious they are. Pet welcomed. 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, 1500sq ft for $1100. Contact: Jeff or Sherezad Columbia Homestead, Inc. 573-808-4376

4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. Single Family Home