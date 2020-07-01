All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

3111 Jenne Hill Dr

3111 Jenne Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Jenne Hill Dr, Columbia, MO 65202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Leasing for late August 2020 - 4 Bedroom Single Family Home, Includes free high speed internet/cable, free law maintenance and free snow removal! Jenne Hill Townhomes offers amazing living in this huge 4 bedroom 2 bath design. Kitchens include custom maple cabinets, smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave, and side-by-side refrigerator. Other features include an oak staircase, tile & hardwood flooring, stamped & stained concrete flooring. Big spacious rooms at an affordable price, clean quiet safe neighborhood and attentive management. Main level has 9 foot ceilings. 2 car garage and additional space for parking available. Special Features include: energy efficient appliances, ceiling fans, large closets, pantry, free high speed internet, free cable, washer/dryer hook-up, free lawn care & maintenance free living. Jenne Hill Townhomes are conveniently located near restaurants, and entertainment needs. It also has easy access to Highway 63. You have to see these townhomes to believe how gorgeous and spacious they are. Pet welcomed. 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, 1500sq ft for $1100. Contact: Jeff or Sherezad Columbia Homestead, Inc. 573-808-4376
4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. Single Family Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr have any available units?
3111 Jenne Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr have?
Some of 3111 Jenne Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Jenne Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Jenne Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Jenne Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Jenne Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Jenne Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Jenne Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 3111 Jenne Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3111 Jenne Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Jenne Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Jenne Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
