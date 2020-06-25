Amenities

Large 3 Bed/2 Bath House in Benton-Stephens. Steps from Stephens College! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house one block from Stephens College, minutes from Mizzou, Columbia College, and Downtown.



This large three bed, two bath house on one of the most desirable blocks in Benton-Stephens is being offered for just $1200.00 per month. This house is a two bed, one bath portion on the ground floor and a full studio on the upper floor with separate bathroom, kitchen, and AC/Heat.The studio upstairs has its own separate entrance on the back porch.



Ample parking, a large driveway and backyard, with plenty of storage in the basement add to the appeal. Perfect for students and on a quiet block, 213 Melbourne is a must-see!



Address: 213 Melbourne St Columbia, MO 65201

Rent: $1200.00

Deposit: $1200.00

Pet Friendly!

Available now!



