213 Melbourne St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

213 Melbourne St.

213 Melbourne Street · (573) 447-9976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Melbourne Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Benton - Stephens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Melbourne St. · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath House in Benton-Stephens. Steps from Stephens College! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house one block from Stephens College, minutes from Mizzou, Columbia College, and Downtown.

This large three bed, two bath house on one of the most desirable blocks in Benton-Stephens is being offered for just $1200.00 per month. This house is a two bed, one bath portion on the ground floor and a full studio on the upper floor with separate bathroom, kitchen, and AC/Heat.The studio upstairs has its own separate entrance on the back porch.

Ample parking, a large driveway and backyard, with plenty of storage in the basement add to the appeal. Perfect for students and on a quiet block, 213 Melbourne is a must-see!

Address: 213 Melbourne St Columbia, MO 65201
Rent: $1200.00
Deposit: $1200.00
Pet Friendly!
Available now!

Contact RentShop for more information and check out our website for more homes/apartments for rent!
Please apply at www.rentshop.info

Website: www.RentShop.info
Phone: (573) 447-9976
Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com

(RLNE5902475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Melbourne St. have any available units?
213 Melbourne St. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Melbourne St. have?
Some of 213 Melbourne St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Melbourne St. currently offering any rent specials?
213 Melbourne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Melbourne St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Melbourne St. is pet friendly.
Does 213 Melbourne St. offer parking?
Yes, 213 Melbourne St. offers parking.
Does 213 Melbourne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Melbourne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Melbourne St. have a pool?
No, 213 Melbourne St. does not have a pool.
Does 213 Melbourne St. have accessible units?
No, 213 Melbourne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Melbourne St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Melbourne St. does not have units with dishwashers.
