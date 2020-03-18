All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop

2003 Hanover Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Hanover Boulevard, Columbia, MO 65202
Meadowvale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SH - SHOP or STUDIO SPACE with amenities for rent!

Large and very well kept shop or studio space for rent in Columbia. Shop is roughly 29x32 (roughly 930 square feet) and has 3 large garage doors. Shop space is very versatile and perfect for storage, studio space, machinist/woodwork, etc. with concrete floors and heat. Please give us a call at (573) 447-9976 with any questions.

Attached to shop is recently renovated live-in section that has been beautifully updated. Stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry allow for comfortable living and dining. Hand painted wood accent wall stretches from the main floor and into the ceiling of the lofted living area. New carpeting in living area and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer included. Large bathroom with both wall and ceiling mounted shower heads and teakwood flooring is well equipped. Large sliding glass windows allow for ample natural light. Plenty of parking.

Call today to schedule a showing! Please contact The RentShop at (573)447-9976 or visit us online at www.RentShop.info!

(RLNE5651562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop have any available units?
2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop have?
Some of 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop does offer parking.
Does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop have a pool?
No, 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop have accessible units?
No, 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop does not have units with dishwashers.
