2003 Hanover Blvd. Shop

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SH - SHOP or STUDIO SPACE with amenities for rent!



Large and very well kept shop or studio space for rent in Columbia. Shop is roughly 29x32 (roughly 930 square feet) and has 3 large garage doors. Shop space is very versatile and perfect for storage, studio space, machinist/woodwork, etc. with concrete floors and heat. Please give us a call at (573) 447-9976 with any questions.



Attached to shop is recently renovated live-in section that has been beautifully updated. Stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry allow for comfortable living and dining. Hand painted wood accent wall stretches from the main floor and into the ceiling of the lofted living area. New carpeting in living area and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer included. Large bathroom with both wall and ceiling mounted shower heads and teakwood flooring is well equipped. Large sliding glass windows allow for ample natural light. Plenty of parking.



Call today to schedule a showing! Please contact The RentShop at (573)447-9976 or visit us online at www.RentShop.info!



(RLNE5651562)