All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1720 Katy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1720 Katy Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1720 Katy Lane

1720 Katy Lane · (573) 442-3831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1720 Katy Lane, Columbia, MO 65203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1720 Katy Lane · Avail. Aug 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1720 Katy Lane Available 08/10/20 Absolutely Beautiful Home Near the Katy Trail - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits right on the Katy Trail in the Limerick Lakes Development. Tucked back into a secluded group of trees, this unit comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Spacious 2 car garage as well as an office/study/library with built in shelving. Large cedar lined closets and large bedrooms (one with built in shelves!) Sunken tub in master bath, wet bar in the basement family room or "man cave". A beautiful deck and screened in patio is located under the deck. Unit boasts vaulted ceilings, large windows and two fireplaces, one gas, one wood. Make sure to schedule a showing of this gorgeous home!
ABSOLUTELY NO STUDENTS, NO SMOKERS AND NO PETS.

Call us at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule your showing today!
(we also offer FaceTime & video walkthrough showings for our distant interests!)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Katy Lane have any available units?
1720 Katy Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Katy Lane have?
Some of 1720 Katy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Katy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Katy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Katy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Katy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1720 Katy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Katy Lane does offer parking.
Does 1720 Katy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Katy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Katy Lane have a pool?
No, 1720 Katy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Katy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1720 Katy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Katy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Katy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1720 Katy Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity