Amenities
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/19/20 Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road. This unit comes with everything you need, such as your stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and full-sized washer & dryer. There is also a pool right next to the unit and all lawn care is provided in the complex. Act fast, these pet-friendly units are always the first to go!
APPROVED PETS ALLOWED! (Pet Deposit required, refundable and NO "pet-rent")
PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)
Call us today to schedule your showing at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com!
(we also offer FaceTime showings to our distant interests!)
(RLNE2071239)