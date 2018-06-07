All apartments in Columbia
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:28 AM

1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J

1615 Sylvan Lane · (573) 228-9022
Location

1615 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO 65202
White Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J · Avail. Jul 9

$500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J Available 07/09/20 Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Minutes From Downtown! - Great lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located minutes from downtown, close to shopping and dining! Nice sized living room/dining room combo, generously sized bedrooms and roomy closets. Kitchen has electric range, fridge and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer included.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE2076627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J have any available units?
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J have?
Some of 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J offer parking?
No, 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J have a pool?
No, 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J have accessible units?
No, 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J has units with dishwashers.
