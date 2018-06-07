Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J Available 07/09/20 Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Minutes From Downtown! - Great lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located minutes from downtown, close to shopping and dining! Nice sized living room/dining room combo, generously sized bedrooms and roomy closets. Kitchen has electric range, fridge and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer included.



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



(RLNE2076627)