Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1509 E. Walnut Street

1509 East Walnut Street · (573) 442-3831
Location

1509 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Benton - Stephens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1509 E. Walnut Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1886 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
1509 E. Walnut Street Available 08/14/20 Elegant & Unique Home On the Edge of Downtown! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located at the end of East Walnut Street and right in the Benton-Stephens area! Quick walking distance to Boone Hospital, Columbia College & Stephens College and a short bike ride to MU makes the location of this home PERFECT! It comes with your stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and full-sized washer and dryer. There is a non-functional fireplace for a nice focal point as well as wood accents all over. This unit also has a basement and enough parking for 4 vehicles.
Don't delay! These awesome houses downtown always get snatched up fast!
NO PETS ALLOWED.

PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)

Call us today to schedule your showing at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com!
(we also offer FaceTime showings to our distant interests!)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3772137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 E. Walnut Street have any available units?
1509 E. Walnut Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 E. Walnut Street have?
Some of 1509 E. Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 E. Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 E. Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 E. Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1509 E. Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 1509 E. Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 E. Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 1509 E. Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 E. Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 E. Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1509 E. Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 E. Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 E. Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 E. Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 E. Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
