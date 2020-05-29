Amenities
1509 E. Walnut Street Available 08/14/20 Elegant & Unique Home On the Edge of Downtown! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located at the end of East Walnut Street and right in the Benton-Stephens area! Quick walking distance to Boone Hospital, Columbia College & Stephens College and a short bike ride to MU makes the location of this home PERFECT! It comes with your stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and full-sized washer and dryer. There is a non-functional fireplace for a nice focal point as well as wood accents all over. This unit also has a basement and enough parking for 4 vehicles.
Don't delay! These awesome houses downtown always get snatched up fast!
NO PETS ALLOWED.
PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)
Call us today to schedule your showing at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com!
(we also offer FaceTime showings to our distant interests!)
