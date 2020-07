Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1505 Sylvan Ln Available 08/10/20 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House With Two Kitchens! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom house that features two full kitchens, two living rooms and bonus room in the basement. Main level master bedroom has attached 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer hookups. Large back yard. No pets allowed.



To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



(RLNE1833709)