Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

1502 Rosemary Lane

1502 Rosemary Lane · (573) 443-7867 ext. 1
Location

1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO 65201
East Campus

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 Rosemary Lane · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups. This home still has its historic details including hardwood floors, beautiful molding, fireplaces and great wall sconces. Tons of windows. Full basement for storage. Lawn Care & Snow Removal provided. Walk to campus. No pets. Utilities through Ameren & City Of Columbia are tenants responsibility.

(RLNE2876051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Rosemary Lane have any available units?
1502 Rosemary Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Rosemary Lane have?
Some of 1502 Rosemary Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Rosemary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Rosemary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Rosemary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Rosemary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Rosemary Lane offer parking?
No, 1502 Rosemary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Rosemary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Rosemary Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Rosemary Lane have a pool?
No, 1502 Rosemary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Rosemary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1502 Rosemary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Rosemary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Rosemary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
