Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1203 N Garth

1203 North Garth Avenue · (573) 228-9022
Location

1203 North Garth Avenue, Columbia, MO 65203
Ridgeway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 N Garth · Avail. Jul 9

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1203 N Garth Available 07/09/20 Adorable Two Bedroom House Centrally Located! - Centrally located two bedroom house with attached garage! This property offers a spacious living room, beautiful hardwood floors and a large fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas range, plenty of cabinet space and a separate utility room including washer and dryer hook ups. Enjoy two bedrooms on the main level as well as huge additional loft upstairs with a built in desk!

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view all our available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE2365820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 N Garth have any available units?
1203 N Garth has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 N Garth have?
Some of 1203 N Garth's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 N Garth currently offering any rent specials?
1203 N Garth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 N Garth pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 N Garth is pet friendly.
Does 1203 N Garth offer parking?
Yes, 1203 N Garth does offer parking.
Does 1203 N Garth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 N Garth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 N Garth have a pool?
No, 1203 N Garth does not have a pool.
Does 1203 N Garth have accessible units?
No, 1203 N Garth does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 N Garth have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 N Garth does not have units with dishwashers.
