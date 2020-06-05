Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1203 N Garth Available 07/09/20 Adorable Two Bedroom House Centrally Located! - Centrally located two bedroom house with attached garage! This property offers a spacious living room, beautiful hardwood floors and a large fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas range, plenty of cabinet space and a separate utility room including washer and dryer hook ups. Enjoy two bedrooms on the main level as well as huge additional loft upstairs with a built in desk!



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



(RLNE2365820)