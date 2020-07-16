Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring. Covered front and rear patios.

Rent: $700

Deposit: $700

Pet Friendly!

Address: 117 W. Worley Columbia, Mo 65203



Website: www.RentShop.info

Phone: (573) 447-9976

Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com



