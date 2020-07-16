All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 117 W. Worley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
117 W. Worley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

117 W. Worley

117 West Worley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

117 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO 65203
Douglass Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring. Covered front and rear patios.
Rent: $700
Deposit: $700
Pet Friendly!
Address: 117 W. Worley Columbia, Mo 65203

Contact RentShop for more information and check out our website for more homes/apartments for rent!
Please apply at www.rentshop.info

Website: www.RentShop.info
Phone: (573) 447-9976
Email: ryan.RentShop@gmail.com

(RLNE2792364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W. Worley have any available units?
117 W. Worley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W. Worley have?
Some of 117 W. Worley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W. Worley currently offering any rent specials?
117 W. Worley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W. Worley pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 W. Worley is pet friendly.
Does 117 W. Worley offer parking?
Yes, 117 W. Worley offers parking.
Does 117 W. Worley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W. Worley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W. Worley have a pool?
No, 117 W. Worley does not have a pool.
Does 117 W. Worley have accessible units?
No, 117 W. Worley does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W. Worley have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 W. Worley does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolsColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia