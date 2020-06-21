All apartments in Cape Girardeau
2218 Brookwood Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2218 Brookwood Dr

2218 Brookwood Drive · No Longer Available
Cape Girardeau
3 Bedrooms
Location

2218 Brookwood Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2218 Brookwood Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath home in the Alma Schrader School District brags a large family room and lower level den (or man cave) in addition to its formal living room. 3 of the bedrooms and 2 and a half of the bathrooms are on the main level, with the 4th bedroom and other full bath downstairs. Tons of storage space on the lower level and in the one car garage area, plus a carport roomy enough for 2 cars. Large tiered deck in the back for entertaining.

This house is located in a Single Family Suburban Residential District.

Not available until 6/15/20.

NO Smoking

NO EMAA/HUD/Housing Assistance

To apply, please visit our listing at https://www.rentathena.com/residential-listings!

(RLNE4078557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Brookwood Dr have any available units?
2218 Brookwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Girardeau, MO.
What amenities does 2218 Brookwood Dr have?
Some of 2218 Brookwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Brookwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Brookwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Brookwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Brookwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Girardeau.
Does 2218 Brookwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Brookwood Dr does offer parking.
Does 2218 Brookwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 Brookwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Brookwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2218 Brookwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Brookwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2218 Brookwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Brookwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Brookwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Brookwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2218 Brookwood Dr has units with air conditioning.
