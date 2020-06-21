Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

2218 Brookwood Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath home in the Alma Schrader School District brags a large family room and lower level den (or man cave) in addition to its formal living room. 3 of the bedrooms and 2 and a half of the bathrooms are on the main level, with the 4th bedroom and other full bath downstairs. Tons of storage space on the lower level and in the one car garage area, plus a carport roomy enough for 2 cars. Large tiered deck in the back for entertaining.



This house is located in a Single Family Suburban Residential District.



Not available until 6/15/20.



NO Smoking



NO EMAA/HUD/Housing Assistance



To apply, please visit our listing at https://www.rentathena.com/residential-listings!



