cape girardeau county
15 Apartments for rent in Cape Girardeau County, MO📍
The District at Cape
630 S Spring St, Cape Girardeau, MO
1 Bedroom
$634
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$643
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1245 sqft
Excellent location close to Southeast Missouri State University, Show Me Center and I-55. Community features resort-style swimming pool, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Apartments include garbage disposal, dishwashers and private balconies.
1304 Bertling St
1304 Bertling Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
910 sqft
1304 Bertling Street House - Property Id: 276312 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with detached garage with electric opener, and large lot (8,276 sq. ft) located 1/2 Mile from SEMO University and near downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.
115 Broadway
115 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
115 Broadway Available 08/28/20 Downtown Loft Apartment - Looking For That Hard To Find Stylish Downtown Loft Apartment? Look No Further.
314 N Middle St
314 North Middle Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1880 sqft
314 N Middle St Available 08/17/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House Near SEMO University - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Exposed brick wall in the dining room adds a unique touch, and has a pass through to the kitchen. All new kitchen appliances included.
714 N SPRIGG ST.
714 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$936
1 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent House is located at 714 N Sprigg St, Cape Girardeau, MO was a single family home that was built in 1956 by my great uncle Clarence Brune on property owned by my Grandfather Henry Brune.
406 S. Bellevue
406 South Bellevue Street, Jackson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 406 S. Bellevue in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1125 North West End Boulevard
1125 NW End Blvd, Cape Girardeau, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Spacious 4-bed, 2-bathroom home with new HVAC and Water Heater, recently renovated and a 10-minute walk to SEMO. Full backyard and parking.
1040 North Frederick Street
1040 North Frederick Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car ; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID24594
317 South Spring Street
317 South Spring Avenue, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath home with original hardwood floors. Newly constructed covered deck off the dining area. Completely fenced backyard. Additional storage available in the unfinished basement Must see to appreciate.
1437 N. Water
1437 North Water Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1437 N. Water in Cape Girardeau. View photos, descriptions and more!
1733 North Kingshighway
1733 North Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO
Studio
$1,350
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1733 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. View photos, descriptions and more!
1441 Luce Street
1441 Luce Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1441 Luce Street in Cape Girardeau. View photos, descriptions and more!
131 West Main
131 West Main Street, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,675
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 131 West Main in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
2370 North High Street
2370 North High Street, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,250
10000 sqft
Commercial spaces for lease on a high traffic street within the city limits of Jackson and only 3 miles from I-55. Three units with multiple possibilities.
2927 East Jackson Boulevard
2927 East Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,550
5380 sqft
Suite B 29x50 (1,450 sf) $1550/mo; Suite C 31x40 (1,240 sf) $1200/mo; Suite D 31x40 (1,240 sf) $1200/mo. Minimum 3 year lease, 5 year preferred. Landlord provides pest control and dumpster. Includes water unless business has high water consumption.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Cape Girardeau County start at $600/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Cape Girardeau County area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Jackson, Carbondale, and Poplar Bluff have apartments for rent.