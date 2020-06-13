/
marion
6 Apartments for rent in Marion, IL
1 Unit Available
1308 East Boulevard Street
1308 East Boulevard Street, Marion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$535
1020 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home in Marion Illinois, vinyl floors in kitchen, cook stove and fridge included. Gas heat window ac must be provided by resident. Large yard and close to all amenities that the city has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1005 Otis Street
1005 North Otis Street, Marion, IL
1 Bedroom
$375
489 sqft
1 bed 1 bath bungalow for rent in Marion Illinois. Washer dryer hookup, stove and refrigerator included. Baseboard heat and window AC, all floors are tile for easy cleanup.
Results within 5 miles of Marion
1 Unit Available
305 N. 12th St
305 North 12th Street, Herrin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ Washer/Dryer Hookups - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with washer/dryer hookup. Rent $800/mo + $800 Security Deposit. Pet are welcome with additional fee. Please call S.I.
1 Unit Available
1621 Division Street
1621 South Division Street, Carterville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2200 sqft
CARTERVILLE! Beautifully remodeled bungalow available for rent JULY 1. This is a gem! Hardwood floors and built in in the living room, remodeled kitchen, family room. 4 bedroom, 2 baths, approx 2200 sq ft and basically brand new in 2008.
1 Unit Available
401 South 19th Street - A
401 South 19th Street, Herrin, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 401 South 19th Street - A in Herrin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Marion
1 Unit Available
1149 149 Maple
1149 East Main Street, West Frankfort, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY! Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, equal sized bedrooms, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marion rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Marion area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marion from include Cape Girardeau, Murphysboro, Jackson, Carbondale, and Paducah.