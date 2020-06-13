/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sartell, MN
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1140 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Sartell
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$855
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
41 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$755
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
29 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$715
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$880
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
13 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1122 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$850
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Results within 10 miles of Sartell
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
6 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
