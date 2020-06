Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace some paid utils carpet

3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom apartment available July 1st, 2020 with one year lease.

The Apartment features; New Carpet, Fireplace and off street parking all in a small apartment building near downtown Mankato.

Cats are allowed with a pet fee. No dogs allowed.

Heat and water included in rent so tenant would only be responsible for Electric.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/722-s-broad-st-mankato-mn-56001-usa-unit-3/d65879e7-a939-404a-bb68-238504a7dd06



