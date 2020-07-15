535 N 4th St #2

Amenities

535 N. 4th St

Mankato, MN 56001



This 1 bedroom apartment features a central air and a washer & dryer in the building. This property is centrally located downtown, close to stores, parks, restaurants, and bus lines.



Type of Unit: Apartment, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

Rent: $690 per month

Deposit: $690 refundable



Lease Info: 12-Month Lease

Utility Information: Tenants pay electric

Parking: Off-street

Animals are not allowed

This unit is ONLY for single family or 2 unrelated adults.



Amenities: central air, garbage disposal, tub/shower, multiple closets, washer / dryer in building, off-street parking