All apartments in Mankato
Find more places like 535 N 4th St #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mankato, MN
/
535 N 4th St #2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

535 N 4th St #2

535 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

535 North 4th Street, Mankato, MN 56001

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
535 N. 4th St
Mankato, MN 56001

This 1 bedroom apartment features a central air and a washer & dryer in the building. This property is centrally located downtown, close to stores, parks, restaurants, and bus lines.

Type of Unit: Apartment, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Rent: $690 per month
Deposit: $690 refundable

Lease Info: 12-Month Lease
Utility Information: Tenants pay electric
Parking: Off-street
Animals are not allowed
This unit is ONLY for single family or 2 unrelated adults.

Amenities: central air, garbage disposal, tub/shower, multiple closets, washer / dryer in building, off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 N 4th St #2 have any available units?
535 N 4th St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mankato, MN.
What amenities does 535 N 4th St #2 have?
Some of 535 N 4th St #2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 N 4th St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
535 N 4th St #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 N 4th St #2 pet-friendly?
No, 535 N 4th St #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mankato.
Does 535 N 4th St #2 offer parking?
Yes, 535 N 4th St #2 offers parking.
Does 535 N 4th St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 N 4th St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 N 4th St #2 have a pool?
No, 535 N 4th St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 535 N 4th St #2 have accessible units?
No, 535 N 4th St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 535 N 4th St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 N 4th St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 N 4th St #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 535 N 4th St #2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eden Prairie, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNShakopee, MNChanhassen, MN
Savage, MNPrior Lake, MNHutchinson, MNWaconia, MN
Victoria, MNGlencoe, MNMound, MNAlbert Lea, MN