535 N 4th St #2

Amenities
535 N. 4th St
Mankato, MN 56001
This 1 bedroom apartment features a central air and a washer & dryer in the building. This property is centrally located downtown, close to stores, parks, restaurants, and bus lines.
Type of Unit: Apartment, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Rent: $690 per month
Deposit: $690 refundable
Lease Info: 12-Month Lease
Utility Information: Tenants pay electric
Parking: Off-street
Animals are not allowed
This unit is ONLY for single family or 2 unrelated adults.
Amenities: central air, garbage disposal, tub/shower, multiple closets, washer / dryer in building, off-street parking