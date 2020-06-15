All apartments in Mankato
202 Dane Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

202 Dane Street

202 Dane Street · (507) 344-1050
Location

202 Dane Street, Mankato, MN 56001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 Dane Street · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Bedroom Home / 2 Stall Garage / Washer & Dryer - A beautiful 1 bedroom home to rent in the quite neighborhood on the hilltop of Mankato just steps from the Mayo Health Campus.

New flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, paint, and blinds.

The 1 bedroom home includes a washer and dryer, 2 stall garage, 1 baths (with additional sink and vanity area in bedroom), and an oversized bedroom (a 2 bedroom home converted to a large 1 bedroom).

*Resident will pay all utilities, take care of lawn and snow removal.
No pets, No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Dane Street have any available units?
202 Dane Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 Dane Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Dane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Dane Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 Dane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mankato.
Does 202 Dane Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 Dane Street does offer parking.
Does 202 Dane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Dane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Dane Street have a pool?
No, 202 Dane Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Dane Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Dane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Dane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Dane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Dane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Dane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
