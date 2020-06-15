202 Dane Street

Amenities

1 Bedroom Home / 2 Stall Garage / Washer & Dryer - A beautiful 1 bedroom home to rent in the quite neighborhood on the hilltop of Mankato just steps from the Mayo Health Campus.



New flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, paint, and blinds.



The 1 bedroom home includes a washer and dryer, 2 stall garage, 1 baths (with additional sink and vanity area in bedroom), and an oversized bedroom (a 2 bedroom home converted to a large 1 bedroom).



*Resident will pay all utilities, take care of lawn and snow removal.

No pets, No smoking



