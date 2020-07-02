All apartments in Eveleth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

502 South Court, Apt 1

502 South Ct · (218) 409-5605
Location

502 South Ct, Eveleth, MN 55734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL | Get up to one full month off your 1st month's rent! (Ask for details.)

Come call this large 2+ bedroom apartment your home. Apartment is the lower unit in an up/down duplex. There is a large enclosed front porch that leads out to a large deck. Located in a kid friendly neighborhood. Blocks away from the library and high school. Close to Eveleth business district.

- Rent includes: electric, heat, garbage, water and sewer
- Tenant pays: cable, internet, phone
- Pet Friendly: Cats only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

