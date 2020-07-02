502 South Court, Apt 1

Amenities
SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL | Get up to one full month off your 1st month's rent! (Ask for details.)
Come call this large 2+ bedroom apartment your home. Apartment is the lower unit in an up/down duplex. There is a large enclosed front porch that leads out to a large deck. Located in a kid friendly neighborhood. Blocks away from the library and high school. Close to Eveleth business district.
- Rent includes: electric, heat, garbage, water and sewer
- Tenant pays: cable, internet, phone
- Pet Friendly: Cats only