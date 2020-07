Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access playground

Situated on a hill overlooking a serene pond, and walking and biking paths nearby, Eastview Apartments has it all. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with spacious interiors including a cozy and quaint balcony, generous closet space, and separate kitchen and dining. Enjoy fine dining at Rustic Rock Chop House, or shop 'til you drop at the nearby shopping centers. At Eastview Apartments, you are close to it all! Schedule your personal tour today.