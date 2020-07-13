Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area elevator parking internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

River Oak Heights Apartments in Cold Spring, Minnesota is a prestigious address that offers you stunning views of the rolling greens of the River Oaks Golf Course. Easy access to Hwy 23 and just minutes from St. Cloud. Enjoy the convenience of being in walking distance from the Medical Clinic, the Elementary School, the High School and Downtown. This luxury apartment community will make you feel at home right from the start, offering 1, 2 and 2 den dog and cat friendly apartments for rent with phenomenal and unique floor plans. With a balcony and a fireplace, soaring ceilings, generous closet space, spacious kitchen and great room, and a washer and dryer in your home, River Oaks is the perfect retreat to your busy lifestyle! Schedule your personal tour of this beautiful community today.