All apartments in Cold Spring
Find more places like River Oak Heights Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cold Spring, MN
/
River Oak Heights Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

River Oak Heights Apartments

100 River Oaks Dr · (320) 332-1122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 River Oaks Dr, Cold Spring, MN 56320

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Oak Heights Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
elevator
parking
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
River Oak Heights Apartments in Cold Spring, Minnesota is a prestigious address that offers you stunning views of the rolling greens of the River Oaks Golf Course. Easy access to Hwy 23 and just minutes from St. Cloud. Enjoy the convenience of being in walking distance from the Medical Clinic, the Elementary School, the High School and Downtown. This luxury apartment community will make you feel at home right from the start, offering 1, 2 and 2 den dog and cat friendly apartments for rent with phenomenal and unique floor plans. With a balcony and a fireplace, soaring ceilings, generous closet space, spacious kitchen and great room, and a washer and dryer in your home, River Oaks is the perfect retreat to your busy lifestyle! Schedule your personal tour of this beautiful community today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $150 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 1 dog maximum
Cats
limit: 2 cats maximum
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in the lease. Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Garage lot. Heated underground garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Oak Heights Apartments have any available units?
River Oak Heights Apartments has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does River Oak Heights Apartments have?
Some of River Oak Heights Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Oak Heights Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
River Oak Heights Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Oak Heights Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, River Oak Heights Apartments is pet friendly.
Does River Oak Heights Apartments offer parking?
Yes, River Oak Heights Apartments offers parking.
Does River Oak Heights Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Oak Heights Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Oak Heights Apartments have a pool?
No, River Oak Heights Apartments does not have a pool.
Does River Oak Heights Apartments have accessible units?
No, River Oak Heights Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does River Oak Heights Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Oak Heights Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does River Oak Heights Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Oak Heights Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for River Oak Heights Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Cloud, MNSartell, MNBuffalo, MNMonticello, MN
Waite Park, MNWillmar, MNHutchinson, MN
Big Lake, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Saint BenedictSaint Cloud State University
St Cloud Technical and Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity