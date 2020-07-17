Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

801 Spruce St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Cloquet House For Rent - 2+ bedroom house with huge garage on a quiet street. Newer flooring and paint throughout most of the house. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Walk to Pinehurst Park or Veteran's Park. Not far from the St. Louis River & Dunlap Island Park. Garbage and recycling included in rent. Set up your showing today!



Tenant responsible: Gas, electric, water, and sewer.

Owner responsible: Garbage/Recycling

Pets allowed: $300 per pet nonrefundable entry fee, $35 pet rent per pet.



