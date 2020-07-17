All apartments in Cloquet
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

801 Spruce St

801 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

801 Spruce Street, Cloquet, MN 55720

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
801 Spruce St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Cloquet House For Rent - 2+ bedroom house with huge garage on a quiet street. Newer flooring and paint throughout most of the house. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Walk to Pinehurst Park or Veteran's Park. Not far from the St. Louis River & Dunlap Island Park. Garbage and recycling included in rent. Set up your showing today!

Tenant responsible: Gas, electric, water, and sewer.
Owner responsible: Garbage/Recycling
Pets allowed: $300 per pet nonrefundable entry fee, $35 pet rent per pet.

(RLNE3760251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

