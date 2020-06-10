/
1 Apartments for rent in Cloquet, MN📍
Sahlman West
1741 Sahlman Ave, Cloquet, MN
1 Bedroom
$740
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Townhomes and apartments, close to downtown Cloquet's bars and restaurants. Air conditioning and carpets. Basketball court, bike storage, playground and laundry facilities. Dogs and cats allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cloquet rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Cloquet area include Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hibbing Community College, and Mesabi Range College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cloquet from include Duluth, Hibbing, Hermantown, Virginia, and Eveleth.