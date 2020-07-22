7 Apartments for rent in Carlton County, MN📍
Sahlman West
1741 Sahlman Ave, Cloquet, MN
1 Bedroom
$740
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Townhomes and apartments, close to downtown Cloquet's bars and restaurants. Air conditioning and carpets. Basketball court, bike storage, playground and laundry facilities. Dogs and cats allowed.
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1202 101st Ave W lower
1202 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit lower Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Brick Condo/Apartment - Property Id: 103489 This unit is a fabulous , executive 3 bedroom almost "new" unit located , in Gary New Duluth , No shortcuts were taken in constructing these 2 Condo
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1105 101st Ave W
1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes.
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1328 sqft
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1046 sqft
Historic school renovated into residential apartments. Unique architectural features including built-in cases, chalkboards, and exposed brick walls. Units feature modern appliances and contemporary interior finishes.
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
5315 Albion Street
5315 Albion Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Now - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Denfeld Bungalow! - This beautiful home is situated near Denfled HIgh School, Whole Foods Co-op, pharmacies, and other Grand Avenue businesses.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Carlton County area include Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, University of Minnesota-Duluth, Hibbing Community College, and Mesabi Range College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Duluth, Hibbing, Cloquet, Hermantown, and Virginia have apartments for rent.