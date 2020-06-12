Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

176 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1030 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
28 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
982 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308
2029 Southcross Drive West, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1106 sqft
2029 Southcross Dr W Unit 308 Available 08/01/20 Great location *2Bed*1.5Bath End Unit Townhome w/ LOFT*Avail Aug 1 - Newer end unit townhome in great Burnsville location! MAIN LEVEL: Large living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12942 Pleasant Ave
12942 Pleasant Avenue, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1092 sqft
12942 Pleasant Ave Available 08/01/20 Very spacious town home *2Bd*1.5Bath*Avail Aug 1. - Great location 2 Bed/1.5 Bath- Newer dishwasher and water heater. MAIN LEVEL- Living room, informal dining area with built ins and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Loop
17 Units Available
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1010 sqft
Units contain brushed-stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies. Complex offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and on-site internet access. Near several schools and four parks. Allows cats.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
33 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin

June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Burnsville Rent Report. Burnsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Burnsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Burnsville rents declined moderately over the past month

Burnsville rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Burnsville stand at $1,140 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,438 for a two-bedroom. Burnsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Minnesota

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Burnsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Minnesota, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Eden Prairie is the most expensive of all Minnesota's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,826; of the 10 largest cities in Minnesota that we have data for, Forest Lake and St. Cloud, where two-bedrooms go for $1,098 and $872, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -1.3%).
    • Burnsville and Rochester have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.9% and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Burnsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Burnsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Burnsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Burnsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,438 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% increase in Burnsville.
    • While Burnsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Burnsville than most large cities. For example, Tulsa has a median 2BR rent of $841, where Burnsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Minneapolis
    $910
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    St. Paul
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Eden Prairie
    $1,450
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Burnsville
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    2.9%
    Minnetonka
    $1,200
    $1,510
    -0.5%
    0.5%
    Shakopee
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    Forest Lake
    $870
    $1,100
    0.1%
    -1.7%
    Hopkins
    $1,160
    $1,460
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Anoka
    $970
    $1,220
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

