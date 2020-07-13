/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wolverine Lake, MI
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Walled Lake
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Wolverine Lake
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
425 OLD PINE Way
425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1309 DECKER Road
1309 Decker Road, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1784 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home and on a large lot. The pictures just do not do it justice the house has so much character. Kitchen has solid hickory cabinets, living room and dining room has dark walnut wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Wolverine Lake
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
22 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1736 sqft
Sophisticated design, refined features and superior amenities, Encore at Manchester is setting the stage as Novi's premier, upscale community.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wixom
1239 Morningdove
1239 Morningdove, Wixom, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1705 sqft
Charming ranch home in Wixom! - Move right in to this charming ranch home in Wixom. Three bedrooms, two and half baths. Large kitchen with a ton of cabinet and counter space. Family room with natural fireplace and formal dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
212 Lake Village Dr.
212 Lake Village Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
942 sqft
Charming two bedroom condo for lease in the highly sought after Walled Lake area. Extremely spacious home with bay window in the living room. Nicely sized kitchen with dining area. Two and half baths; bathroom on every level. Move right in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). CHEM DRY CLEANED CARPETS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1201 ABIGAIL
1201 Abigail Ct, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Newer carpet and paint throughout this entire wonderful 3 bed room 2 bath end unit condominium located in Trillium Park. Large master suite w/ walk in closets and large bath w/ double sinks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28558 TRACI Trail
28558 Traci Trl, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
End unit Townhome built in 2015 in Novi. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 attached garage. Granite counter-top in the kitchen. Situated in woods, quite neighborhood. Novi school. Close to shopping mall. Easy access to highway.
Results within 10 miles of Wolverine Lake
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
96 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
101 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
9 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
Enjoy living the good life at Glengarry Park! Located in Waterford, our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With features like walk-in closets, it’s easy to see why our residents love living here.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Similar Pages
Wolverine Lake 2 BedroomsWolverine Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWolverine Lake Accessible ApartmentsWolverine Lake Apartments with Balcony
Wolverine Lake Apartments with GarageWolverine Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWolverine Lake Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MI