apartments under 1200
30 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Northville, MI
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
137 North Center Street
137 N Center St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit is tenant occupied. No showings until Aug.1. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE. 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. Apartment #2 features a kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and tiled backsplash.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Northville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,184
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
19265 GERALD Street
19265 Gerald Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,100
LARGE PRIVATE FENCED OUTDOOR SPACE. PERFECT FOR A LANDSCAPE, TREE, CEMENT BUSINESS OR ANYONE NEEDING OUTDOOR STORAGE. SECURED AREA WITH SECURITY CAMERAS ON SITE. TWO UNITS AVAILABLE. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF NORTHVILLE!
Results within 5 miles of Northville
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
96 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,180
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
40646 Gilbert St
40646 Gilbert Street, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1104 sqft
COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UNIQUE 1BR 2BA BUNGALOW NEAR ALL OF THE GREAT THINGS DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH HAS TO OFFER! LOCATED ON A HUGE DOUBLE LOT WITH A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND LOTS OF STORAGE, THIS HOME, WITH MOST OF IT'S ORIGINAL WOODWORK AND
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
242 Plymouth Road
242 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
830 sqft
Very nice two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment close to downtown Plymouth ready for new occupants in late June.
Results within 10 miles of Northville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
860 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
32450 GRAND RIVER Avenue
32450 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Boutique 8 unit Apartment building. Walk to downtown Farmington. One bedroom furnished apartment #8 facing Grand River Ave. All wood flooring, internet, heat and electric included. Laundry facilities, covered car port. Just bring you suitcase.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue
31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
490 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $250 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. *****WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING SINCE.
